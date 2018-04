April 19 (Reuters) - Brandywine Realty Trust:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND NARROWS 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.33 TO $1.43

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37