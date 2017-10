BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust reports Q3 FFO $0.35/shr

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brandywine Realty Trust

* Brandywine Realty Trust announces third quarter 2017 results, revises 2017 guidance, increased sales activity, provides initial 2018 guidance and plans 2018 dividend increase

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.34 to $1.38

* Sees FY 2018 FFO per share $1.36 to $1.46 including items

* Q3 FFO per share $0.35

* Brandywine Realty Trust - ‍anticipate an $0.02 per share, or 12.5%, increase to quarterly dividend commencing in 2018​

* Brandywine Realty Trust - ‍sees for 2018 same store growth range 1 percent to 3 percent cash and negative 1 percent to positive 1 percent on gaap​ basis

* Brandywine Realty Trust - ‍sees FFO $1.36 to $1.46 per diluted share​ for 2018

* Brandywine Realty Trust - ‍sees net income of $0.34 to $0.44 per diluted share​ for 2018