March 26 (Reuters) - Braslyn Ltd:

* ‍BRASLYN INCREASES OWNERSHIP IN CALLIDUS CAPITAL CORPORATION​

* SAYS ACQUIRED, THROUGH CALLIDUS CAPITAL DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, OWNERSHIP AND CONTROL OVER 99,888 COMMON SHARES OF CALLIDUS

* SAYS NOW OWNS ABOUT 14.67% OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF CALLIDUS