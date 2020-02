Feb 18 (Reuters) - Braster SA:

* SEES HIGH RISK OF LACK OF TIMELY REPAYMENT OF CO’S OBLIGATIONS OR PART OF COMMITMENTS DUE ON MARCH 1, RESULTING FROM A SERIES BONDS

* SAYS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO PAY OUT INTEREST AND PARTIALLY REDEEM BONDS IN TOTAL AMOUNT 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)