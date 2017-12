Dec 19 (Reuters) - BRASTER SA:

* SIGNS EARLY MARKET ENTRY COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED CANCER DIAGNOSTICS

* UNDER AGREEMENT PARTIES TO AGREE TERMS TO RUN MEDICAL PILOT PROGRAM, LAUNCH BRASTER DEVICE IN UK MARKET

* AS PART OF THE AGREEMENT, PARTIES ALSO TO COOPERATE ON IMPORTING AND SELLING THE DEVICE IN UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)