Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brave Bison Group Plc:

* ENTERED INTO A TWO-YEAR EXTENSION OF THEIR COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR ENERGY PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

* DEAL SPANNING SHELL'S DIGITAL MEDIA ESTATE HAS BEEN BACKDATED TO A START IN AUGUST 2017 AND WILL RUN UNTIL AUGUST 2019