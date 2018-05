May 3 (Reuters) - Braveheart Resources Inc:

* BRAVEHEART RESOURCES APPOINTS IAN BERZINS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DOUG PORTER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* APPOINTED IAN BERZINS TO POSITION OF CEO AND DOUG PORTER TO POSITION OF CFO, REPLACING ALEX FALCONER WHO HAS LEFT CO