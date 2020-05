May 8 (Reuters) - Bravida Holding AB:

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 8% TO SEK 5,401 MILLION (5,013)

* Q1 ORDER BACKLOG WAS 11% HIGHER AT SEK 14,985 MILLION (13,474)

* Q1 ORGANIC GROWTH WAS 2% (5)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS SO FAR HAD A LIMITED IMPACT ON GROUP AS A WHOLE

* SOME INDIVIDUAL BRANCHES HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY COVID-19 AND MARKET OUTLOOK IS UNCERTAIN