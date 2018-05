BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Board Of Directors Reaffirms Recommendation To Proceed With Acquisition By An Affiliate Of Spice Private Equity Ltd.

May 15 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc:

* BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS REAFFIRMS RECOMMENDATION TO PROCEED WITH ACQUISITION BY AN AFFILIATE OF SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY LTD.

* BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS ACQUISITION PROPOSAL FROM ROMANO’S MACARONI GRILL

* BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP INC - SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 22 TO APPROVE TRANSACTION WITH SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY LTD

* BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT - BOARD CONTINUES TO UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" PROPOSAL TO APPROVE AND ADOPT SPICE MERGER AGREEMENT