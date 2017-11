BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.16

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue fell 6.2 percent to $88.7 million

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍2017 revenues of $404 million to $409 million​

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍2017 total comparable restaurant sales (on a comparable 52-week basis) of minus 3.2% to minus 2.5%​

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of $8.0 million to $9.0 million​

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.19 to $0.24​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: