May 22 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc:

* BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY, AN AFFILIATE OF GP INVESTMENTS

* BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP - DEAL WITH UNIT OF SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MAY 24, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: