BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group to be acquired by Spice Private Equity

March 8 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc :

* BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP TO BE ACQUIRED BY SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY, AN AFFILIATE OF GP INVESTMENTS

* DEAL FOR ‍TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION​

* ‍TRANSACTION PROCEEDS WILL BE FUNDED BY SPICE, ALONG WITH CERTAIN THIRD PARTY FINANCING SOURCES​

* SAYS ‍UNDER TERMS OF MERGER AGREEMENT, BBRG’S SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE $4.05 PER SHARE IN CASH​

BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP - CO, GP INVESTMENTS, AND SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH AN AFFILIATE OF SPICE WILL ACQUIRE COMPANY​