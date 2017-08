June 22 (Reuters) - Bravura Holdings Ltd:

* Revenue for year ended March 31 of $6.8 million versus. revenue for eight months ended March 31 of $5. 9 million

* FY loss $1.7 million versus profit of $3.6 million for 8 months ended March 31, 2016

* To grow its portfolio, via investments in high yielding shares, financial instruments, and strategic investments into financial services businesses Source text - bit.ly/2sWGOKH Further company coverage: