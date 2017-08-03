BRIEF-Brazil beef exports 22 pct up in July to 129,000 T - association

* Brazil exported 129,000 tonnes of beef in July, 22.9 percent more than in the same month a year ago, beef exporters association Abiec said on Thursday

* Exports of fresh beef ('in natura') reached 106,000 tonnes, up 29.5 percent from July, 2016, Abiec said

* The association reported 2,247 tonnes of exports to the United States, but did not elaborate the type of product. The U.S. suspended in June imports of Brazilian fresh beef (processed beef is still allowed to enter the country)

* Abiec said total revenues from exports in July reached $540 million, up 31 percent from a year earlier

Further coverage: (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)