April 23 (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA:

* BRAZIL KROTON CEO SAYS 10 PERCENT OF ACQUISITION AMOUNT OF SOMOS (620 MILLION REAIS) WILL BE IN ESCROW ACCOUNT FOR CONTINGENCIES

* BRAZIL KROTON CEO SAYS COST SYNERGIES IN DEAL WITH SOMOS TOTAL AROUND 300 MILLION REAIS IN FOUR YEARS

* BRAZIL KROTON CEO SAYS TOTAL NET DEBT AFTER SOMOS DEAL WILL REACH 2 TIMES EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)