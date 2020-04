BRIEF-Brazil pulpmaker Suzano to cut capex significantly this year

April 9 (Reuters) - Suzano SA:

* (CORRECTED)-OFFICIAL BRAZIL PULPMAKER SUZANO~ SAYS LIQUIDITY AT $2.5 BILLION (NOT REAIS) ON APRIL 1 AND $1.1 BILLION (NOT REAIS) IN DEBT MATURING THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR - PRESENTATION

* BRAZIL PULPMAKER SUZANO~ TO KEEP WOOD INVENTORY HIGH TO AVOID SUPPLY PROBLEMS - PRESENTATION

* BRAZIL PULPMAKER SUZANO~ SAYS CO WITHDREW $500 MILLION IN CREDIT LINES ON APRIL 1 - CFO

* BRAZIL PULPMAKER SUZANO~ TO CUT CAPEX SIGNIFICANTLY THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)