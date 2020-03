March 18 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL UPSCALE MALLS OPERATOR IGUATEMI IS REDUCING OPENING HOURS OF ITS MALLS TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS - FILING

* BRAZIL'S IGUATEMI SAYS MALLS WILL TEMPORARILY OPERATE FROM 12:00 TO 20:00 STARTING ON WEDNESDAY - FILING