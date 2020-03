March 16 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN FOR PROFIT EDUCATION COMPANY COGNA SUSPENDS ALL CLASSES IN ITS COLLEGES THROUGH MARCH 23- FILING

* BRAZIL’S EDUCATION CO COGNA SAID ITS K-12 SCHOOLS WILL FOLLOW LOCAL REGULATIONS ON CLASSES SUSPENSION- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)