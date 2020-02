BRIEF-Brazilian fashion company Soma files for IPO - filing

Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILILIAN FASHION COMPANY SOMA FILES REQUEST FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES WITH LOCAL MARKETS REGULATOR - FILING

* BRAZIL’S SOMA IPO TO BE COORDINATED BY ITAÚ BBA, JPMORGAN, BANK OF AMERICA AND XP INVESTIMENTOS - FILING

* BRAZIL’S SOMA SAYS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM IPO TO ACQUIRE SOME BRANDS, OPEN NEW STORES, REDUCE DEBT - FILING (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)