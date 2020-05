BRIEF-Brazilian Mall Operator Br Malls Reopens Three More Malls In The States Of Parana And Minas Gerais- Filing

May 26 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN MALL OPERATOR BR MALLS REOPENS THREE MORE MALLS IN THE STATES OF PARANA AND MINAS GERAIS- FILING

* TWO MALLS IN PARANA OPERATED BY BR MALLS WERE REOPENED ON MAY 25TH AND WILL OPERATE FROM NOON TO 8 PM- FILING

* MALL IN UBERLANDIA, MINAS GERAIS, OPERATED BY BR MALLS REOPNED ON MAY 26- FILING

* BRAZILIAN MALL OPERATOR BR MALLS SAYS HAS ALREADY REOPENED SEVEN MALLS SINCE APRIL 22- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)