May 27 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN MALL OPERATOR SONAE SIERRA ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF FOUR MALLS- FILING

* SONAE SIERRA REOPENED MALLS IN BRASILIA AND THE STATES OF MINAS GERAIS, RIO DE JANEIRO AND PARANA- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)