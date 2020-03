March 26 (Reuters) - EDP Energias do Brasil SA:

* BRAZILIAN POWER CO EDP- ENERGIAS DO BRASIL CUTS 2019 DIVIDEND BY HALF TO PRESERVE CASH POSITION- FILING

* BRAZIL’S EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL REDUCES DIVIDEND RELATED TO 2019 FROM 604 MILLION REAIS TO 353 MILLION REAIS- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)