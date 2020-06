June 30 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN REINSURER COMPANY IRB TO RECONSIDER SOME OF ITS BUSINESSES OUTSIDE BRAZIL - CEO

* IRB BRASIL TO RECONSIDER PAYOUT RATIO AS OF 2021 AFTER RAISING CAPITAL IN SEPTEMBER - CFO

* IRB BRASIL TO FOCUS ITS GROWTH EFFORTS ON BRAZIL AND LATAM IN COMING YEARS - CFO

* IRB BRASIL NEEDS BETTER OPERATING RESULTS TO MAKE UP FOR LOWER INTEREST RATES AND ACHIEVE A SUSTAINABLE RETURN ON EQUITY - CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)