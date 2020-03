March 18 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN RETAILER LOJAS RENNER TO CLOSE STORES IN SAO PAULO METROPOLITAN AREA FROM MARCH 19- FILING

* BRAZIL’S LOJAS RENNER SAYS STORES OUTSIDE SAO PAULO METROPOLITAN AREA TO REDUCE WORKING HOURS- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)