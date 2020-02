BRIEF-Brazilian Retailer Magazine Luiza Sees Agressive Competition In Terms Of Pricing, Prefers Long-Term Investments - Exec

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Magazine Luiza SA:

* BRAZILIAN RETAILER MAGAZINE LUIZA SEES AGRESSIVE COMPETITION IN TERMS OF PRICING, PREFERS LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS - EXEC

* BRAZIL’S MAGAZINE LUIZA SAYS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK STILL A “NON-QUANTIFIABLE ISSUE”, THOUGH LIKELY TO IMPACT FOREIGN EXCHANGE - CEO

* BRAZIL’S MAGAZINE LUIZA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING NETSHOES’ LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN 2020, AIMS TO INTEGRATE PLATFORMS - EXEC

* MAGAZINE LUIZA TO FULLY LAUNCH FINANCIAL PLATFORM MAGALU PAGAMENTOS BY APRIL; SELLERS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO FINANCIAL TOOLS - EXEC

* MAGAZINE LUIZA AIMS TO BOOST MARKETPLACE BY ADDING THIRD-PARTY SELLERS AND NEW PRODUCTS CATEGORIES - EXEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gabriela Mello)