April 23 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN RETAILER RENNER WILL BEGIN REOPENING STORES ON FRIDAY- FILING

* RENNER STORES REOPENING WILL DEPEND ON RATES OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS IN EACH CITY- FILING

* BRAZIL’S LOJAS RENNER WILL INFORM NUMBER OF REOPENED STORES DAILY ON ITS INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)