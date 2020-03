March 23 (Reuters) - Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA :

* BRAZILIAN SHOEMAKER AREZZO SUSPENDS ACTIVITIES IN ALL FACTORIES BEGINNING MONDAY, EMPLOYEES TO BE FURLOUGHED- FILING

* BRAZIL´S AREZZO TO CUT CEO, MANAGING DIRECTORS PAY BY 30%, GET ADDITIONAL CREDIT TO STRENGTHEN CASH FLOW- FILING

* BRAZILIAN SHOE MAKER AREZZO TO CLOSE STORES IN BRAZILIAN CITIES COMPLYING WITH REGIONAL RESTRICTIONS- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)