July 12 (Reuters) - Companhia Siderurgica Nacional :

* BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN SAYS EXPANDS IRON ORE CONTRACT WITH GLENCORE

* BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN SAYS WILL RECEIVE PRE-PAYMENT OF $250 MILLION FOR SUPPLYING ADDITIONAL 10 MILLION TONNES OVER 5 YEARS Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)