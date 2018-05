May 14 (Reuters) - Companhia Siderurgica Nacional :

* BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS BOARD APPROVED SALE OF U.S. UNIT CSN STEEL - FILING

* BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING

* BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MILLION, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MILLION- FILING

* BRAZIL'S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER'S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BILLION REAIS- FILING