BRIEF-Brazil's B3 sees synergies from merger at $33.3m a year by 2021

Dec 13 (Reuters) - B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao:

* BRAZIL‘S B3 STOCK EXCHANGE OPERATOR FORECASTS SYNERGIES WORTH 110M ($33.33M) A YEAR FROM MERGER BY 2021

* BRAZIL‘S B3 STOCK EXCHANGE OPERATOR FORECASTS 100 MILLION REAIS OF SYNERGIES BETWEEN 2018-2020 FROM MERGER

* BRAZIL‘S B3 STOCK EXCHANGE OPERATOR PROJECTS ADJUSTED EXPENSES BETWEEN 1.050 BILLION REAIS AND 1.1 BILLION REAIS IN 2018

* BRAZIL‘S B3 STOCK EXCHANGE OPERATOR PROJECTS 2018 INVESTMENTS BETWEEN 220 MILLION REAIS AND 250 MILLION REAIS Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.2999 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)