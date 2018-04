BRIEF-Brazil's Banco Bradesco says provisions may end 2018 at the bottom of the estimated range

April 26 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA:

* BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS LOAN DISBURSEMENTS GREW NEARLY 30 PERCENT IN MARCH

* BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK IS EAGER TO GROW ITS LOAN BOOK

* BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS DEFAULT RATIOS FOR CORPORATE LOANS LIKELY TO FALL IN SECOND SEMESTER

* BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS GROWTH OF RETAIL LOAN BOOK WILL ACCELERATE IN THE COMING QUARTERS

* BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS THERE IS ROOM FOR REDUCTION IN DEFAULT RATIOS IN 2018

* BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS CORPORATE LOAN DEMAND LIKELY TO REBOUND AT THE END OF 2018

* BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PERCENT IN COMING YEARS

* BRAZIL'S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN-LOSS PROVISIONS MAY END 2018 AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE