March 12 (Reuters) - Biosev Sa:

* BRAZIL’S ETHANOL PRODUCER BIOSEV IN TALKS TO REFINANCE PART OF ITS BANK DEBT- FILING

* BRAZIL’S BIOSEV TO REFINANCE 3.6 BILLION REAIS IN BANK DEBT- FILING

* BIOSEV HAS 5.45 BILLION REAIS IN BANK DEBT, 2.1 BILLION REAIS DUE OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)