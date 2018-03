BRIEF-Brazil's BNDES CEO Rabello says there are many investors interested in JBS stake

March 28 (Reuters) - Banco Nacional De Desenvolvimento Economico E Social Bndes:

* BRAZIL’S BNDES CEO RABELLO SAYS BANK MAY DISBURSE 80 BILLION REAIS IN 2018 IN LOANS TO PRIVATE SECTOR

* BNDES CEO RABELLO SAYS THERE ARE MANY INVESTORS INTERESTED IN JBS STAKE

* BNDES CEO RABELLO SAYS SALE OF JBS STAKE SHOULD NOT HAPPEN BEFORE IMPROVEMENTS IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

* BNDES CEO RABELLO SAYS BANK STILL HAS TO DECIDE ON HIS REPLACEMENT