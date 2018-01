BRIEF-Brazil's BNDES forecasts 54 billion reais in credit for infrastructure in 2018 and 2019- statement

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Banco Nacional De Desenvolvimento Economico E Social BNDES:

* BRAZIL´S BNDES FORECASTS DISBURSEMENTS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS WILL REACH 54 BILLION REAIS IN 2018 AND 2019- STATEMENT

* BRAZIL‘S BNDES SAYS 60 PERCENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE DISBURSEMENTS WILL FINANCE INVESTMENTS IN POWER SECTOR- STATEMENT

* BRAZIL'S BNDES DISBURSED 19.8 BILLION REAIS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LAST YEAR, UP 13 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS YEAR- STATEMENT