June 30 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN MALL OPERATOR BR MALLS SAYS FOUR OF ITS MALLS REOPENED- FILING

* BRAZIL’S BR MALLS SAYS CURRENTLY 23 OF ITS MALLS, 75% OF TOTAL AREA, ARE OPEN DUE TO EASING CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION MEASURES- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)