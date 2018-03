BRIEF-Brazil's Bradesco shareholders to receive 10 pct bonus over March 29 stake- filing

March 19 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco Sa:

* BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BILLION REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING

* BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING

* BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE ONE SHARE PER 10 SHARES HELD, 10 PERCENT MORE IN DIVIDENDS

* NEW BONUS SHARES WILL BE ISSUED ON APRIL 4, AVAILABLE TO CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS ON APRIL 5- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)