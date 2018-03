March 19 (Reuters) - Cremer Sa:

* BRAZILIAN HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS SUPPLIER CREMER SAYS ANTITRUST WATCHDOG APPROVED SALE OF COMPANY’S CONTROL TO CM HOSPITALAR- FILING

* BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR WILL MAKE BUYOUT OFFER TO MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, REQUEST DELISTING OF COMPANY

* BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR HAS NOT YET DEFINED PRICE OR CONDITIONS TO THE OFFER- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)