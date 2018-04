April 24 (Reuters) - Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social BNDES:

* BRAZIL’S DEVELOPMENT BANK BNDES SAYS LOAN DISBURSEMENTS FELL 26 PERCENT IN Q1 TO 11.2 BILLION REAIS

* BRAZIL’S DEVELOPMENT BANK BNDES SAYS LOAN APPROVALS INCREASED 11 PERCENT IN Q1 TO 16 BILLION REAIS

* BRAZIL’S DEVELOPMENT BANK BNDES SAYS 54 PERCENT OF DISBURSEMENTS WERE FOR SMALL AND MIDDLE SIZED COMPANIES IN Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)