BRIEF-Brazil's Eletrobras says board approved sale of stakes in 70 subsidiaries- filing

May 28 (Reuters) - Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA :

* BRAZIL’S POWER HOLDING CO SAYS BOARD APPROVED SALE OF STAKES IN 70 SUBSIDIARIES- FILING

* BRAZIL’S ELETROBRAS SAYS STAKES REFER TO COMPANIES HOLDING WIND FARMS AND TRANSMISSION LINES- FILING

* BRAZIL’S ELETROBRAS SAYS MININUM PRICE FOR ALL COMPANIES IS 2.8 BILLION REAIS - FILING

* ELETROBRAS SAYS CREDIT SUISSE WAS HIRED TO MANAGE THE SALE OF THE STAKES IN SUBSIDIARIES - FILING

* BRAZIL’S ELETROBRAS SAYS BOARD APPROVED PLAN ANNOUNCED BY COMPANY IN JUNE 2017, FEBRUARY 2018 - FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)