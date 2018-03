March 14 (Reuters) - Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA :

* BRAZIL’S ELETROBRAS CEO WILSON FERREIRA JR SAYS COMPANY TO LAUNCH THIRD ROUND OF VOLUNTARY LAYOFF PROGRAM NEXT WEEK

* ELETROBRAS CEO FERREIRA JR SAYS COMPANY SEEKING TO REDUCE COSTS BY 1 BILLION REAIS AND CUT 3,000 JOBS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)