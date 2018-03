March 14 (Reuters) - Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA:

* BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE

* BRAZIL'S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2FPHCaf] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)