May 16 (Reuters) - Estacio Participacoes SA:

* BRAZIL’S ESTACIO EXTENDS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM THROUGH DECEMBER - FILING

* BRAZIL’S ESTACIO MAY BUY BACK UP TO 5 PERCENT OF ITS SHARES - FILING

* ESTACIO MAY BUY UP TO 15.9 MILLION SHARES - FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)