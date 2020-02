Lojas Renner SA:

* BRAZIL’S FAST-FASHION RETAILER LOJAS RENNER SO FAR SEES “ZERO IMPACT” IN ITS SUPPLY CHAIN FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA - EXEC

* LOJAS RENNER SAYS 30% OF ALL ITS IMPORTED PRODUCTS CURRENTLY COME FROM CHINA - EXEC

* LOJAS RENNER MAY SEEK ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIERS IF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA PERSISTS - EXEC