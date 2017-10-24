FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil's Fibria sees upward trend for pulp prices
October 24, 2017 / 1:52 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Fibria sees upward trend for pulp prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA sees an upward trend for pulp prices in the next few months, management said during a conference call on Tuesday

* Fibria raised Horizonte 2’s 2017 output forecast to 477,000 tonnes from 377,000 tonnes

* Horizonte 2’s sales forecast increased to 370,000 tonnes from 300,000 tonnes this year, Fibria said

* Fibria will reduce unit Aracruz’s production capacity to 2.1 million tonnes from 2.3 million tonnes in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr)

