BRIEF-Brazil's Fibria sees upward trend for pulp prices

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA sees an upward trend for pulp prices in the next few months, management said during a conference call on Tuesday

* Fibria raised Horizonte 2’s 2017 output forecast to 477,000 tonnes from 377,000 tonnes

* Horizonte 2’s sales forecast increased to 370,000 tonnes from 300,000 tonnes this year, Fibria said

* Fibria will reduce unit Aracruz's production capacity to 2.1 million tonnes from 2.3 million tonnes in 2018