March 8 (Reuters) - Fibria Celulose SA:

* BRAZIL WOOD PULP PRODUCER FIBRIA SAYS TO RAISE PULP PRICES BY $20 PER TONNE TO EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

* BRAZIL’S FIBRIA SAYS TO RAISE PULP PRICES BY $10 PER TONNE TO ASIA CLIENTS; NEW PRICES VALID FROM APRIL 1ST - STATEMENT Further company coverage: