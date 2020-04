April 27 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL’S HAPVIDA HEALTH INSURANCE COMPANY SAYS IT HAS INVESTED OVER 65 MILLION REAIS TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS - STATEMENT

* HAPVIDA SAYS INCREASED NUMBER OF INTENSIVE CARE UNIT HOSPITAL BEDS TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS TO 671 FROM 555 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Ana Mano)