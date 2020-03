March 6 (Reuters) - BRAZIL’S HYPERA SA:

* BRAZIL’S HYPERA SEES 2020 NET REVENUE OF 4.25 BILLION REAIS TO 4.35 BILLION REAIS -FILING

* BRAZIL’S HYPERA SEES 2020 NET PROFIT OF AROUND 1.275 BILLION REAIS -FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jake Spring)