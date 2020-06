BRIEF-Brazil's Irb May Sue Former Officers For Damages, Executive Says

June 30 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN REINSURER IRB CEO ANTONIO CASSIO SANTOS SAYS IT WILL TAKE TIME AND PERSISTENCE TO RECOVER REPUTATION

* BRAZILIAN REINSURER IRB CEO SANTOS SAYS ALL CONTRACTS WERE RENEWED DURING 2020 FIRST HALF

* BRAZILIAN REINSURER IRB SAYS IMPACT OF ACCOUNTING IRREGULARITIES REACHED 553.4 MILLION REAIS IN 2019 NET INCOME- FILING

* BRAZIL’S IRB SAYS IMPACT OF ACCOUNTING IRREGULARITIES IN 2018 NET INCOME WAS 117.2 MILLION REAIS- FILING

* BRAZIL’S IRB CFO SÜFFERT TELLS INVESTORS IN CONFERENCE CALL HE EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE CAPITAL RAISE BY SEPTEMBER

* BRAZIL’S IRB SAYS NET INCOME FOR 2019 AFTER ADJUSTMENTS FOR ACCOUNTING IRREGULATIES IS 1.2 BILLION REAIS- FILING

* BRAZIL’S IRB NET INCOME FOR 2019 REDUCED BY 31%, FROM 1.76 BILLION REAIS TO 1.2 BILLION REAIS DUE TO ACCOUNTING IRREGULARITIES- FILING

* BRAZIL’S IRB NET EQUITY IN DECEMBER 2019 REDUCED BY 696 MILLION REAIS DUE TO ACCOUNTING IRREGULARITIES, TO 3.945 BILLION REAIS- FILING

* BRAZIL’S IRB MAY SUE FORMER OFFICERS FOR DAMAGES, EXECUTIVE SAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)