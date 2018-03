March 12 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding Sa:

* BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MILLION PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING

* BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)