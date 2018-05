May 14 (Reuters) - JBS SA:

* BRAZIL’S JBS HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BANKS TO REFINANCE 12.2 BILLION REAIS FOR 36 MONTHS- FILING

* BRAZIL’S JBS TO START PAYING PRINCIPAL FROM JANUARY 2019- FILING

* BRAZIL’S JBS SAYS AGREEMENT WITH BANKS REFERS TO 78 PERCENT OF ITS OUTSTANDING BANK DEBT- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)